CORNWALL is set to receive £932-million by 2028/29 in long-term Local Government Funding Settlement for Cornwall Council.
Cornwall’s Labour MPs have welcomed news of the 27 per cent increase, saying that the government’s support will allow Cornwall’s ‘immense potential’ to be unleashed following the recent Kernow Industrial Growth Fund that was announced at the autumn Budget.
Welcoming the reforms, Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay said: “Political leaders have, for most of my living memory, been talking about the need for fair local funding, so I have to pinch myself now that formulae will now take into account the impact of the visitor economy as well as remoteness, thanks to the government’s Fair Funding Review.
“This will dramatically improve the state of local public services, which have suffered at the hands of Conservative austerity, which did not account for Cornwall’s unique remote coastal requirements.
“This increase will fill Cornwall’s coffers back to the pre-austerity levels by the end of this Parliament, helping our country look and feel like the one we used to know.”
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall added: “During my election campaign, I said that our Cornish public services need and deserve our fair share of funding from government. Since then, I've been speaking with Ministers, officials and working with colleagues to ensure we secure that vital support. Promise made, promise delivered.
“The Tories used outdated information, leaving rural places like South East Cornwall at a disadvantage when it came to allocating funds from the national pot.”
Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle said: “After a long and intense campaign for Fairer Funding for Cornwall, I’m absolutely delighted that we have reached a long-term financial settlement that recognises the additional costs of supplying services in a remote coastal area, like Cornwall. This Labour government really gets Cornwall and is backing our economy and communities with hard cash over the longterm. After 15 years of austerity cuts that began in 2010, the Labour government has signalled a new relationship with local government. Now it’s up to Cornwall Council to use the funds to deliver the improved services that the people of Cornwall will be expecting.”
Jayne Kirkham, MP for Truro and Falmouth said: “I spent 6.5 years as a Cornwall Councillor between 2018 and 2024 fighting for fairer funding for Cornwall’s people and services. In the last 18 months I have been doing the same as Truro and Falmouth’s Member of Parliament. This is really positive news for Cornwall, and it’s long overdue. For years, our local authority has been underfunded, and our schools, hospitals, and vital services have paid the price. Now things are finally changing, and councils will be funded based on need, so we can tackle deprivation.
“The difference is that this government has recognised that in Cornwall, our rural and coastal geography, seasonal visitors, and the high cost of delivering services provide unique challenges. It costs more to provide care for our elderly and disabled, run school transport, maintain roads, and collect waste.”
