Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle said: “After a long and intense campaign for Fairer Funding for Cornwall, I’m absolutely delighted that we have reached a long-term financial settlement that recognises the additional costs of supplying services in a remote coastal area, like Cornwall. This Labour government really gets Cornwall and is backing our economy and communities with hard cash over the longterm. After 15 years of austerity cuts that began in 2010, the Labour government has signalled a new relationship with local government. Now it’s up to Cornwall Council to use the funds to deliver the improved services that the people of Cornwall will be expecting.”