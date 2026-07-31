THERE is a quick and easy way to get Westminster to recognise the importance of the Tamar Bridge following the recent demonstration as reported in the Cornish Times.
All the Joint Committee needs to do is to remind the Transport Ministry that the Tamar Bridge is effectively part of the A38 trunkroad and the Joint Committee is having to close the bridge forthwith as it cannot afford to maintain it as bridge users have refused to pay the ever rising tolls which unlike several other similar situations such as the Severn Bridges which are now toll free.
The government could not afford to allow the mass congestion, major losses to business, and the public outcry that would result from this.
Mike Jackman, Looe
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