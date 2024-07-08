Now it is time for me to pass the mantle to a new MP of a different political persuasion and I am sure that she will try her best and I wish her well. I really hope that she will continue to work to deliver the abolition of the Tamar Toll Tax, complete the A38 safety package, secure sole access to the 6-12 mile limit for UK fishermen during the review of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union which is due to take place in 2025, secure a permanent solution to market sales for our fishermen at the fish market in Plymouth, ensure she stands up for our farming community and shows support for the many businesses, large and small which are scattered throughout this beautiful constituency, fight to secure a solution to the Looe flooding, as well as many other matters that will come to her door.