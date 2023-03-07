The Cornish Times received a letter from Mike Jackman in Looe, it said:
"Well done Armand Toms in all his efforts trying to stop further increases in Tamar Bridge tolls or to remove them completely although it would seem that issues such as this in the east of Cornwall are not top of priority at County Hall.
"The problems surrounding the Tamar Bridge are also not of great importance to the MP’s, county councillors and indeed the general public in mid and west Cornwall as they are able to use the A30 a modern dual carriageway to swiftly and freely exit the County.
"If like us they had to suffer the cart track between Trerulefoot and Carkeel which apart from a few tweaks is virtually unchanged since before the Bridge was built and then pay to cross the bridge.
"I am certain a new road would have been built and tolls would have been scrapped many years ago!"