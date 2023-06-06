"In the seven years since we moved to the area the carparks have had nothing done to them to improve them, excluding the very recent addition of electrical vehicle charging points and, of course, new pay machines. The white line markings in all the car parks are no longer fit for purpose as they are too narrow to accommodate modern cars, and many are so worn out that it is impossible to see them. The road surfaces are in a very poor condition and with little safety for pedestrians walking across from their cars to the local shops.