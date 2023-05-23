THE Cornish Times received a letter from David Moore, Saltash, it said:
I am writing to express my strong support for proportional representation in UK general elections.
Our current first-past-the-post system results in distorted outcomes that do not reflect the will of the electorate. Millions of votes are wasted every election, and smaller parties and independent candidates are unfairly marginalized.
That is why I will be attending parliament for the Sort The System lobby event on 24 May and hope to meet our MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, and urge them to commit to supporting electoral reform. It is time for our democracy to catch up with the times and embrace a fairer, more representative system that truly reflects the diversity of our society.
Proportional representation would give every voter a voice and ensure that every vote counts. It would lead to more diverse and inclusive parliaments and enable a wider range of voices to be heard.
I urge all political parties to prioritize electoral reform and to work together to make proportional representation a reality in the UK.