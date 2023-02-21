The Cornish Times received a letter from Ron Rowley via email which said:
"I attended the meeting in Liskeard to discuss and understand more about the devolution deal.
"It was extremely disappointing to hear the leader of Cornwall Council struggling to answer fully questions raised from the floor.
"There was a sense of this may happen and further discussions will take place with the government.
"A headline of £390 million initially sounds a lot, but spread over 30 years with no mechanism for inflation severely reduces that over its lifespan.
"There is no way I would vote for a contract with this or indeed any government based on many ifs and maybes.
"It is also discouraging to see that Liskeard and Looe were only included in these meetings after intervention by a local councillor.
"This says a lot for the contempt that Truro-based politicians have for the east of Cornwall."