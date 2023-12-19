THE Cornish Times received a letter from Sally Sweeney in Lostwithiel. It said:
"I agree with Colin Martin when he said in his column last week that South East Cornwall is ready for a change.
"However, the evidence shows that it’s not the Lib Dems who can deliver that change. Their party leaders are well aware of this, which is why North Cornwall is a target seat for the Lib Dems, rather than here.
"A quick glance at the election results for 2017 and 2019 shows Labour coming second in this constituency, with Colin as the Lib Dem candidate in third place. Between 2010 and 2019 their share of the vote collapsed from 19,170 to 8,650.
"With an election inching ever nearer, the facts matter, as any confusion over who has the best chance of beating Sheryll Murray could let the Tories back in."