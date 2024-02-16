“I have actually listened to NHS dentists, so I know what they really need is a new, fairer contract which ensures they are paid for all the work they do instead of expecting them to work unpaid overtime when treating complex cases. This wouldn’t have to cost a penny more than the current budget, but it would encourage the remaining NHS dentists to open their doors to new patients. It would also attract other dentists to sign new NHS contracts. For more details, visit www.seclibdems.uk/dentist