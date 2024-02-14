THE Cornish Times received a letter from Peter Cade in Sheviock – it said:
“The current figure for civilian deaths in Gaza stands at a staggering 28,000.
“Most appalling within these figures are the estimated 12,000 deaths of children — 260 of these never got to celebrate their first birthday.
“The six year old girl killed this weekend by Israeli gunfire waiting for rescue by paramedics is iconic of the total disregard the IDF have for innocent Palestinian children. The paramedics sent to rescue her in a well marked ambulance were also killed by IDF shells.
“Our MP Mrs Murray should immediately petition our prime minister to strongly condemn the ongoing civilian butchery in Gaza, insist on a lengthy ceasefire and initiate the UN, USA and the Arab Nations to seek a two nation resolution to the war.
“Support for Netanyahu by the UK governments handwringing demonstrates a complete lack of basic humanity and a slavish adherence to a United States line that is increasingly at odds with common decency and Christian belief.
“The decimation of families by the IDF ensure that Palestinian teenagers will rally to the Hamas cause for years to come. The war will destroy both innocent people and the chance for peace.
“Any MP who stands with our Government policy is at worst short sighted and will forever have the blood of innocent children on their hands.”