Not surprisingly there were four letters from Labour activists (Cornish Times 2nd May) responding to my letter the week before. They are all basing their responses on national projections rather than the evidence from the doorsteps during the recent local election.
At an election people vote for the person and the party. Labour have only just selected their candidate, as they don’t see this seat as a target. The demographic of the population of SE Cornwall is also more supportive of Lib Dem policies than other parties.
Now that the election has been called we will soon see who is correct.
Jim Candy
Cllr, Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos