The Cornish Times received a letter from Sam Ward OBE, Deputy CEO at Royal Voluntary Service it said: "We know it can be difficult to stay socially connected, but keeping in touch and chatting with others can have a huge impact.
"Conversations can create connections, offer new perspectives, teach you new things, boost happiness, and increase mental wellbeing.
"Which is why the NHS Volunteer Responders programme has reintroduced the Check in and Chat service, where local readers who would like a friendly chat or simply a listening ear can request a phone call with a volunteer, whether it be a one-off call or a series of calls.
"Receiving a Check in and Chat call is easy and completely free.
"Readers in Cornwall can organise it by calling 0808 196 3382 (8am to 8pm, seven days a week). You can also visit nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk where you will find further information.
"If your readers would like a call, we are encouraging them to please reach out on the number above, or, to share this information with a loved one, friend, neighbour, or anyone who may need a little extra support and would benefit from a Check in and Chat call."