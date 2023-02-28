"The government don’t seem to care though. One example is the Adult Social care levy, 2% of your Council Tax increase is to go to towards adult social care. This levy was brought in as a 3 year stop gap, whilst the Government sorted out a proper funding solution. 8 years on there is no solution and Councils are having to levy more tax on people while they dither and delay. Interestingly, just last week there was a government announcement that they were surprised to find a £5.5bn surplus in their budget, a figure like that invested into local Council’s would be a transformational change for the people that need their services most. How will they spend it? I don’t know, but I won’t hold my breath that the Council’s direct line to number 10 will do any good.:"