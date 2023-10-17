The Cornish Times received a letter from Barry Brooking in Saltash. It said:
"I am sure that we are all grateful to have the benefits of surgery as individuals, family and friends. But the positive effects can be much wider. Perhaps we do not always appreciate this.
"Several years ago I was operated on successfully by a wonderful surgeon at Derriford Hospital, Mr Salvatore Natale. Earlier this year I researched and wrote the script for a presentation and booklet ‘Saltash at War’ recording for the first time in one publication an account of the Saltash experience of war, direct and indirect, over 2000 years.
"I had hoped to give Mr Natale a first edition of the booklet when I went for a recent medical review, with the message that the presentation and booklet was only able to have been produced by my team because he had literally saved my life. Sadly, I found that he had passed away.
"Perhaps in memory of Mr Natale, a consummate professional and caring surgeon with such a warm and friendly personality, I can share this tribute with your readers, together with the wider message that such medical teams and their work can have a much wider effect than an individual and small group. In my particular case, I hope that hundreds of people, including children, in the Saltash community will benefit."
