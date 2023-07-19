It made a refreshing change to read in last week’s Westminster column that Mrs Murray disagrees with her government’s plans to close Liskeard station ticket office.
From our vantage point of the Labour Party stand at Liskeard Show, we speculated on what the visitors to the Conservative stand might be complaining about. After all there was plenty to choose from; mortgage misery, high inflation, NHS crisis etc, etc.
Now we know that it was the Government’s plans to double down on their managed decline of the railways.
One more example of what we already know; the Tories know the cost of everything but the value of nothing.