When I joined in 1985 the market was one of 12 thriving WI markets which has sprung up across Cornwall after Liskeard was formed in 1955, when the national federation had already established a reputation for good quality produce. Then, I think it was in 2005, the Charity Commission decided the markets were compromising the Women’s nstitute’s charitable status, as they needed to become a separate entity. They were allowed to continue trading as WI Country Markets for a few years, but eventually were asked to drop WI from their title.