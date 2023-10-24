The Cornish Times received an email from Alex Battershill. It said:
"An excellent article [by Justin Leigh] covering the shortcomings of a biased consultation document.
"To answer a question he poses, we pay the toll because of the Act of Parliament the government in 1950s insisted on, having refused to build it.
"One has to ask why wasn’t a clause in it that after a number of years allowed the crossings to be taken over by highways?
"Also why wasn’t the Act negated when the A38 was moved from the ferry to the bridge?
"Perhaps Justin would consider joining the Tamar Toll Action Group and assist the group in the difficult task."