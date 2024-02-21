CALLINGTON Young Farmers were wined and dined during their 81st dinner and dance event this month.
On Saturday, February 17 club members headed to Trethorne Gold Club dressed to the nine’s.
It was reported that the evening was well attended and was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
Richard Hosking was the guest speaker of the evening and Martin Howlett presented the trophies to club members.
Beth Alford and Sam Tucker were awarded for attendance and participation Over 18s.
Abi Lucas and Sam Whell for under 18’s.
Reece Legg and Kerys Pearce were awarded for most points.
Kerys Pearce was awarded for participation at events.
The chairmans shield and club leaders shield was given to Sam Tucker.
New member award went too Beth Alford.
Participation in sports events was awarded to Nathan Delbridge.
Andrew Gregg for best photography.
Most awarded points in field day went to Sam Tucker.
The club personality prize was awarded to Nathan Delbridge and finally the quiz cup went to Anthony Jane.
A spokesperson from the club said: “The club has attended some interesting meetings recently including Castle Vets, Kernow Feeds, adrenaline Trampoline Park and Ten pin bowling and are always happy to welcome new members.”
Callington Young Farmers meet every Thursday.