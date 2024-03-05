A project to naturally manage fluvial flooding in the Mevagissey catchment is one of 40 projects nationally announced by Floods Minister Robbie Moore to benefit from a £25-million government programme.
Part of the government’s plan to increase the nation’s flood resilience is to make use of natural flood management processes. This includes projects to protect, restore, and mimic the natural functions of catchments, floodplains and the coast to store and slow the flow of water.
The announcement comes after a wide range of applications were submitted to the Environment Agency by community groups, environmental charities and councils for grants, following the launch of the largest-ever investment in natural flood management schemes in September last year. The Environment Agency led a review of these applications, with input from Defra and Natural England.
The Climate Resilient Mevagissey project, led by the Westcountry Rivers Trust, alongside Cornwall Council and Climate Vision, along with farmers and communities around Mevagissey, seeks to build resilience in the soils and habitats around the catchment that feeds into Mevagissey, so that when it rains the water run off is released slowly rather than suddenly.
It will also mean that the water is less ‘dirty’ and is clearer and cleaner. It is said that this would not only help reduce the risk of flood waters overwhelming the town but also improve the water quality going into this important working harbour.
Floods Minister, Robbie Moore, said: “It’s vital we use nature as an ally in our work to become ready for climate change, helping to restore the natural environment and protecting homes and businesses.
“That’s why we’re funding the biggest-ever investment in natural flood management – and it’s great to see the huge demand.”
The Environment Agency is managing the new £25-million programme with work taking place from now until March 2027.