IT was a busy night for the opening of the Cancer Research UK art exhibition and sale in Liskeard yesterday, as hundreds of local residents and visitors arrived to view the local arts and crafts on offer.
The launch event was opened by Cllr Simon Cassidy, mayor of Liskeard, who gave a few words after John Reed, chairman of the Liskeard Committee of Cancer Research UK, introduced the event.
Sophie Barber, the local relationships manager for Cancer Research, discussed the work that the Liskeard Committee have done over the years including reaching their £1-million milestone back in 2022.
Shortly after, Sophie presented John with Cancer Research UK’s most prestigious award the ‘Flame of Hope’ for the Liskeard branches work with fundraising in the community.
It was an exciting event for all as attendees were treated to cheese, wine and plenty of local arts and crafts to look at and potentially buy.
The exhibition is on in the Public Hall from today (Wednesday, March 6) until Sunday, March 10.
Opening hours are from 10am to 7.30pm (Sunday closes at 3.30pm).
There is also a big breakfast on Saturday, March 9 from 11am to 2pm.