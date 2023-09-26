The Cornish Times received a letter from V Sampson, Liskeard. It said:
What on earth is going on with Go Cornwall buses. Do they not want us to go out of Cornwall, every two hours for a bus to go to Plymouth?
I am 80 years young and love to go up once a week to bingo as there is nothing for me here in Liskeard as I do not like going out at night. I went up on Wednesday, had to catch the 9.20am when I got there I had two hours before they opened – then coming out I had to wait for the 4.45pm, another two hours to kill in the town.
Soon it will be dark at 5pm. So I shall have to stop going. I am fed up with all of the passengers complaining. Come on Go Cornwall, think about us all.
Still no timetables as well. I am not online.