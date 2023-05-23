With the money that has been spent on the A30 and the St Austell A30 link road together with the lack of interest in Tamar Bridge tolls is another indication that the important issues that effect the prosperity of SE Cornwall are not top priority at County Hall. If those in the “Truro Bubble” had to exit and enter the County by the A38 and the Tamar Bridge and not the A30 these issues would have been resolved years ago!