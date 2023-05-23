THE Cornish Times received a letter from Mike Jackman, Looe, it said:
The decision to delay improvement works on the A38 between Carkeel and Trerulefoot is grossly unfair and a total disgrace.
With the money that has been spent on the A30 and the St Austell A30 link road together with the lack of interest in Tamar Bridge tolls is another indication that the important issues that effect the prosperity of SE Cornwall are not top priority at County Hall. If those in the “Truro Bubble” had to exit and enter the County by the A38 and the Tamar Bridge and not the A30 these issues would have been resolved years ago!
However, the “sticking plaster” plan for the A38 is not the answer and will never solve the problem, the only solution is for a totally new dual carriageway to be built which was first campaigned for in the 1960’s! Similar stretches of main trunk routes were replaced at least 30 or 40 years ago if not most of the UK would now have come to a grinding halt!