The Cornish Times received a letter from NORMAN WREFORD via email which said:
"With reference to the proposed Zone Parking Charges, my first reaction to what is being proposed is, the council is in danger of killing the goose that lays the golden egg.
"The coast is a vital area for tourism and recreation, especially for local people.
"I will limit my comments to The Beach, Seaton, as that is a car park I frequent a lot with my wife.
"I want to put in black and white the huge increases that are being proposed (see table on right), so the councillors can see how out of touch they are with life, and what a financial burden they are proposing to enforce upon us.
"How can the council justify such increases?
"Firstly by hiking up the rates and then cancelling the no charge winter period.
"How will this affect local businesses relying on people coming to the beach during the winter months and wanting to spend money on teas, coffees and meals?
"Surely many will be deterred from coming if every time they park, they have to pay. What about families who love to come to the beach at 5pm, when they can park for free after they have finished school?
"Not just in the winter, but summer months too.
"The Conservative governments proved that by lowering taxes, more money was raised from taxation.
"These vast increases will cause people to try to find alternative parking places, often in residential areas causing inconvenience to local residents.
"In the winter months, businesses provide a service, often with little or no return for themselves, if the weather is cold, wet and blowing a gale.
"Now you are proposing to make it even harder to generate income by these extortionate increases, on the days when the weather is favourable.
"The council does not make any allowances for loss of income due to adverse weather conditions, when it comes to collecting council tax and business rates.
"Those travelling to the coast want to be able to buy refreshments etc. from local traders.
"How sad they will be if local traders cannot afford to stay in business?
"I sincerely hope that Cornwall Council listens to local people and rejects these proposed increases."