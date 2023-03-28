The Cornish Times received a letter from Sally Sweeney from Lostwithiel, it said:
"SHERYLL Murray MP tells us that the Chancellor has changed the rules on pension allowances to enable us all to save more, and to keep more doctors in the NHS.
"I don’t know how many people in South East Cornwall have a pension pot in excess of £1m, but I suspect it’s not many.
"Those who do, however, will be very happy, as The Resolution Foundation estimates that, under the new rules, they could now top it up to £2m and qualify for a tax cut of £250,000. In a political sleight of hand, this massive tax giveaway for the 1% of wealthiest people was portrayed as having been designed to keep doctors working for longer.
"The reality is that only a small number of consultants retire early for this reason.
"The Chancellor failed to address the real causes of the crisis in the NHS – low pay, combined with chronic staff shortages, which result in staff being overworked and worn down by concerns about the quality of care they can give their patients.
"This latest Tory tax break will be reversed by the next Labour Government which will also implement a comprehensive workforce plan, designed to reverse the decline in the number of frontline staff working right across the NHS."