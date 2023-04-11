The Cornish Times received a letter from Frances Foulkes, Honorary Secretary, Liskeard Local Committee of Cancer Research UK, it said:
THE Liskeard Local Committee of Cancer Research UK would like to thank the Cornish Times for providing the charity with such excellent publicity just before our 54th Exhibition in Liskeard Public Hall last month.
We think that the article encouraged exhibitors and the general public to attend.
People commented that the art and craft on display were very varied and that the standard was consistently high.
We are now able to report that we raised £11,300 for Cancer Research.
We are delighted to have been able to raise this amount.
It was only made possible by the wonderful support and generosity of so many people including the exhibitors, people and organisations who made donations and those who helped in so may ways, including setting up the Exhibition, selling raffle tickets and cooking and serving the refreshments.
We also wish to express our appreciation to Dr Elizabeth Drake from the University Hospitals, Plymouth and the Peninsula Medical School who opened the Exhibition, the refreshments team, Liskeard & Looe Ladies Circle and friends, who served the Saturday Big Breakfast and their suppliers, the staff of Liskeard Public Hall, the advertisers in the catalogue, Launceston Print, and of course, the members of the public who visited and supported us so generously.
The Committee gratefully acknowledges the receipt of a grant from Liskeard Town Council of £526 which went towards the cost of hiring rooms in the Public Hall for the Exhibition.
The sum helped more money to be used for research and is much appreciated.
May I please, through the Cornish Times, thank everyone very much indeed.
We look forward to seeing everyone next year – for the 55th Exhibition which opens on March 5.