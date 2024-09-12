LEISURE centres across Cornwall are offering residents the opportunity to take part in free activities.
Better is providing free access to its gyms, swimming and fitness classes at Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Bodmin, Truro, Newquay, Helston and St Ives to celebrate National Fitness Day on Wednesday, September 18.
The swim activities will include Swim for All, Swim for Fitness and Aqua-aerobics and fitness classes such as Tai chi, pilates, group cycle and dance fitness.
Now in its 13th year, National Fitness Day is run by leisure industry body UKActive and aims to encourage the nation to get moving and shine a light on the many benefits that being active can offer.
This year, National Fitness Day will continue under the theme ‘Your Health is Your Life’ highlighting the many ways that physical activity can and does have a positive contribution on an individual’s physical and mental health, while also providing an opportunity to make social connections.
This year Better has a particular focus on the benefits of swimming and water-based activities on mental and physical health, including rehabilitation. “Swim Doctor” sessions will take place at St Austell Leisure Centre at 8pm and Helston Sports Centre at 10.30am.
These offer expert consultations for anyone looking to get into swimming, start swimming after a long gap or wanting to use water-based activities to improve their health.
James Curry, head of service for GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in Cornwall said: “It has never been more important for the public to embrace activity and fitness as an aid to mental and physical health.
“So, we are delighted to join this year’s National Fitness Day Campaign -Health is For Life - in our leisure centres, gyms, studios and pools.
“No matter your state of fitness, taking small steps to be more active more often will have huge benefits throughout your life – and that journey could start on National Fitness Day when you try something new.”
Anyone wishing to book a free National Fitness day pass should visit and register at: https://www.better.org.uk/national-fitness-day