Legions join together for commemoration of Falklands conflict ( )

CALLINGTON Royal British Legion members travelled to Nasleden near Newquay to take part in a commemoration of the Falklands conflict organised by the County RBL.

Pictured above are (left to right) Charlie Rogers, Phillip Harriman, Trevor Pattenden, Iain McLeod, Peter Sutton and chairman and standard bearer Jason Bond.

BELOW: Attending the ceremony were seven standard bearers from across the county’s Royal British Legion branches and two from the Royal Naval Association.