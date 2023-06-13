A FAMILY fun day will be the chance to find out about an exciting woodland project – and to celebrate what it has achieved so far.
The charity Protect Earth acquired High Wood just outside Liskeard in 2021 and went on to secure an unusual agreement from the Forestry Commission: instead of restocking the timber plantation with replacement conifers, Protect Earth would be allowed to plant native broad-leaved trees.
Since then, some 1,000 saplings have been planted with the help of many volunteers, and smaller conifers have been thinned out to allow light to the existing native trees and the forest floor.
It’s Protect Earth’s long-term vision to see High Wood become a diverse and thriving eco-system once more, restored to the temperate rainforest it once was before timber production began in the 1960s. The charity is working alongside local people that use the wood such as walkers and mountain bikers, and supporters have formed a Friends of High Wood group.
“The aims of the Fun Day are to make more local people aware of High Wood and the fact that they are welcome to come and use it whenever they want to,” said Kathy Sturgeon of Protect Earth.
“It will be a great day out, and it’ll also be the chance to find out about our plans for the wood and about Protect Earth in general!”
Activities on the Fun Day run from 11am-4pm and include a children’s scavenger hunt and marshmallow toasting. There’ll be a BBQ (sign up at protect.earth/familyday) or you can bring your own picnic.
The Family Fun Day is on Saturday June 24 at High Wood, Liskeard.