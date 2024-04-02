According to the latest government figures the Cornwall College Group (TCCG) is the top FE college for education and training in Cornwall.
The Department for Education (DfE) data encompasses student achievement statistics based on qualifications across 16 to 18 year olds and adults.
John Evans, principal and chief executive of TCCG, said the news was “a testament to the fantastic efforts of our learners and staff.”
“Being recognised as the top FE College for Education and Training in Cornwall for learners of all ages is a clear reflection of our unwavering commitment to exceptional quality in the classroom and in the workplace,” Mr Evans continued. “It's a privilege to lead an institution where every individual, regardless of their age or career stage, can thrive. As the ‘Career College’, we're dedicated to offering an educational experience that is both inclusive and exceptional.”
The announcement comes a year after TCCG’s 'Good' rating from Ofsted and is another significant milestone for the Group.
“The transformation of our Group over the last five years has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Mr Evans continued. “This data is another perception changing moment and demonstrates that learners get an exceptional learning experience with us that boosts their career opportunities.”
The group also did incredibly well with its apprenticeship data with an achievement rate 7.7 per cent above the national average.
With around 13,000 learners each year, TCCG is the largest FE provider in the region, made up of ten campuses across Cornwall and Devon.
These include Cornwall College Camborne and St Austell, Duchy College Rosewarne and Stoke Climsland, Bicton College, Plymouth Engineering Skills Centre, Falmouth Marine School, University Centres in Newquay and at the Eden Project and St Mellion.
To find out more about courses available at Cornwall’s Top FE College for education and training, visit cornwall.ac.uk