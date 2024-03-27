SALTASH Town Council are supporting Cornwall councillors Hilary Frank and Sheila Lennox-Boyd to repair and reinstall a pedestrian gate at the lower end of Longstone Park.
Following feedback from residents to Cllr Frank regarding safety concerns about the missing gate, Saltash Town Council have confirmed it will apply for Cornwall Council ‘Community Chest’ funding.
The land at Longstone Park has been used for many gatherings and functions over the years including a fun fair, circus and Gorsedh.
This funding is available to Cornwall councillors to distribute to worthy causes in the town and the Town Council will act as the accountable body in applying for the fund.