A festival committee have discussed their journey throughout the years in establishing a free community event as they gear up for 2024.
The Ploughman's Festival in Liskeard first started in 2014 after a local resident approached the town council asking for support.
The first event consisted of a farmers’ market held on the parade, which hosted music, food and entertainment for the children — known as a ‘fare’.
The fare then took place from 2015 to 2018. However, the 2019 event had to be cancelled due to bad weather and in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
In 2022 the event was hosted again although an alternative location was sought — it was also agreed that the event would be referred to as a festival not a fare.
Since 2022, the festival has aimed to improve the entertainment and facilities they provide as well as supporting local business within the community.
The budget for last year’s event was about £10,000 – this year will be approximately £11,000.
The festival is financed by donations from businesses in the town, their own fundraising event, sponsors, and grants such as a £1,000 one from the town council which was used to host last year’s festival.