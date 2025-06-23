THE 191st Stithians Show will once again be offering a traditional taste of rural life when it returns on Monday, July 14.
Despite the soggy weather at last year’s event, showgoers turned out in their thousands and exhibitors were stoical for Cornwall’s biggest one-day agricultural show.
The event, which was founded in 1834, has something for everybody with displays, demonstrations, animals, fairgrounds, vintage vehicles, food, drink, crafts, trade stands and a selection of local producers.
St Stythians Band will start show day with their traditional 10am march down from the main gate to the flagpoles.
They will be proudly followed by the association’s officers and members with the raising of the flag, some words from president and a rousing recital of the National Anthem followed by Cornwall’s own patriotic anthem, Trelawney.
The show features many animal competitions ranging from cage birds and pigeons to cattle, dogs, goats, sheep, poultry and pigs. In addition there is also a large horse show utilising four rings with both showing and jumping classes.
The arts, craft and cookery section returns as well as the horticulture section, completing the wide range of competitive areas within the show.
New for 2025 around the ring will be displays from Cornwall Birdwatching and Preservation Society, as well as Farmacy Orchard who forage and grow plants for herbal medicines.
Visitors can take advantage of the seating around the ring to rest a while and recharge whilst being entertained by the birds of prey, Cornish wrestling, gundogs and Cornwall Shinty Club.
The bandstand, busker's square and the main stage will play host to live music and entertainment which showcases local talent both new and established. Each area has seating and is close to catering facilities enabling the visitor to stop awhile and have refreshments.
Andy Marshall will be on the main stage compering the day plus treating the audience to some tunes.
The historic vehicle and stationary engine displays are set to fascinate visitors young and old, while the Sunflower Trail will take younger visitors on an adventure around the Showground on the hunt for giant wooden sunflowers, collecting stamps along the way and getting hands on with a range of activities.
There are two main trade stand areas for businesses as well as spaces for more specifically horse, dog and cattle related traders. Craft traders are located in either the craft building or craft marquee.
Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust and Cornwall Hospice Care will both have trade stands at the show.
The dedicated taste of Cornwall area will give an outdoor market feel, while there will be a diverse range of caterers around the show, including at the two main food courts and licensed bars will be dotted around the grounds.
The car park opens from 7am, while visitors will be welcomed into the Showground at 8am. The Show officially closes at 6pm. The organisers are reminding people to allow plenty of time to get to the Showground, particularly if your arrival is time critical.
For more information, visit: www.stithians.show
