Tanya said: “Our takings are up this year, yet we are not benefitting from it because of extra costs like energy and the increase of wages. It doesn’t make sense that people are walking in and seeing a really busy pub - which is great - but for us we’re not making any money from it, and it’s an incredibly disheartening situation to be in. It’s everything – it’s the wages, the rates, the duty, we’re so nervous about what the future holds.”