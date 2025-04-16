Three venues from across the county have been shortlisted at the awards.
Among the three nominees are the Heron Inn in Malpas, Truro; The Pickwick Inn & Oliver's Restaurant in Padstow; and The Ship Inn, Porthleven.
Pub and bar operators from hundreds of venues across the UK are celebrating ahead of the long Easter weekend, as more than 250 businesses raise a glass to being nominated for a National Pub and Bar Award.
The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday, June 24, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.
In a change-up to previous years, the 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars – listed below – have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
“The aim of the National Pub and Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.
“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub and Bar Awards can help with both.”
The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub and Bar Awards grand final in June.