A POPULAR Cornish pub has expressed heartfelt thanks to firefighters and the local community following a fryer fire than led to an emergency evacuation over the weekend.
The Ship Inn on Trafalgar Square in Fowey was forced to evacuate at 10.55am on Saturday after a fire broke out in the kitchen.
Staff acted swiftly, placing a fire blanket over the fryer and ensuring everyone left the building safely before emergency services arrived.
Crews from Lostwithiel and St Austell entered the building wearing two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to inspect the fryer. Once the fire was confirmed out, firefighters then removed the fryer from the property and smoke was cleared using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Ship Inn wrote: “We would like to thank a few people for their help today here at The Ship after our small fryer set alight this morning.
“Thank you to Cornwall Fire Brigade for all of their expert help. Thank you to Brown Sugar Fowey for extra extinguishers and thank you to Richards Fruit & Veg for their support.
“And mostly a massive thank you to all our amazing staff for their prompt actions in containing the fire and following procedure which, without them, could of been a whole different story!
“We are now in operation clean up and hope to be open as soon as possible.”
Locals and visitors alike have since taken to social media to share messages of support and appreciation for both the Ship Inn team and the firefighters.