Leading the way in supporting pupils
A co-educational school for children with special education needs based in Saltash has become a trauma informed school.
Thereza de Lucca, Headteacher at Fountain Head House School is delighted to be leading the way on how to better support pupils, by introducing the trauma-informed approach for the school.
Trainers Vicky Brooks, a Network Coordinator for The Trauma Informed Network Plymouth, and Sarah Cox, an independent social worker who leads on the inclusion and resilience branch of the network, delivered a insightful training package to staff at the school which included: understanding of what trauma is, how to recognise the signs, and what effect it can have on children, their families and their wider communities.
Headteacher Thereza de Lucca said: “It is important to recognise that trauma can result from situations experienced over a long period of time or from one single impactful event. This can have a huge lasting effect on one’s health and wellbeing.
WBy developing our understanding of trauma, we can support our pupils to develop resilience.”
