THE Leader of Cornwall Council has been re-elected unopposed.
Councillor Linda Taylor, who first became leader following the elections in 2021, was appointed at the authority’s Annual Meeting held at County Hall in Truro on Tuesday, May 21.
Cllr Pauline Giles was re-elected as chairman of the council, and Cllr Jordan Rowse returned as vice chairman for next 12 months.
Cllr Taylor said: “I am delighted to have been elected as leader once more, it is a true honour to lead this council, and I am grateful for the support I have received.
“I am so proud of the work we have done as an administration since our election in 2021, and we have been working so hard to deliver on the manifesto pledges we stood on three years ago.
“We have been clear in our determination to make Cornwall a place where everyone can start well, live well and age well, and we have taken great strides towards that target already.
“We will now continue to do all we can to ensure we deliver the services our residents rely on while providing value for money for our taxpayers.”
Cllr Taylor announced that there will be one change to her Cabinet in the year ahead, with the current portfolio holder for customers, Cllr Connor Donnithorne, standing down at the end of the month.
He will be replaced in the role by Cllr Martin Worth who is currently chairman of the council’s economic growth and development overview and scrutiny committee.
Cllr Donnithorne said: “I have been proud to serve our Duchy as the youngest ever Cabinet Member at Cornwall Council.
“I have always tried to listen to the concerns of local people and businesses and tried my best to serve the long-term interests of Cornwall.
“I am the first to acknowledge that difficult decisions have been made and we have not got everything right.
“But I am proud to have played a small part in making Cornwall fairer and stronger including protecting free bus passes for Cornish pensioners, investing an extra £9.1-million into fixing more local roads and creating the first ever free bus pass for Cornish care leavers aged between 18 to 25.
“I will continue to serve as the Cornwall councillor for Redruth Central, Carharrack and St Day to make our Duchy an even better place to be born, work and raise a family.
“And as the General Election draws near, I will be out every day to earn the trust and support of residents across Camborne, Redruth and Hayle to be elected as our next Member of Parliament for our part of Cornwall.”
Cllr Worth said: “I am honoured to take up this cabinet portfolio holder for customers role on behalf of all the residents of Cornwall.
“Living directly on the banks of the River Tamar, I join Linda and her cabinet to build on their achievements, by working hard and offering my experience in business & emerging technology, to the benefit of everyone.”
Reports from each of the scrutiny committees at the council were heard at the Annual Meeting and two motions were debated; one calling for support for ‘breaking the cycle of poverty, ill health and worklessness’, and a second calling for ‘support for housing justice.’