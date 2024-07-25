A longest established law firm is celebrating a record number of awards.
Coodes Solicitors, which has offices in Truro, Penzance, St Austell, Falmouth, Newquay, Holsworthy and Launceston won four awards at the Cornwall Law Society Awards, recognising colleagues’ hard work and dedication to clients.
The firm won large firm of the year, with team of the year going to personal injury and clinical negligence
Individual recognitions went to head of the family department and partner Sarah Evans, who won leader of the year, and partner Julie Hatton, who won litigation lawyer of the year.
The awards follow hot on the heels of recent triumphs at the Devon and Somerset Law Society awards earlier this year. Partner Rachel Pearce, head of clinical negligence and personal injury, was awarded highly commended in the solicitor of the year category while Coodes family team received a highly commended award in the team of the year category.
Coodes family team was also highly commended at the inaugural National Family Law Awards for their legal excellence and customer care. The award identified excellence in their team-based approach to practice, going above and beyond their peers in delivering exceptional client service and leading the way in the industry.
Coodes Chairman Peter Lamble said: “I’m very proud of Coodes colleagues who have continued to dedicate themselves to our clients.
“This bumper set of awards, only halfway through the year, recognises the drive and the exceptional skills across the firm.
“Winning awards is not just a recognition of hard work and expertise, but a time to celebrate what we have achieved.”