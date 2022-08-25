Launch of Wellbeing Hub in town well attended
MORE than 40 people representing agencies, organisations, volunteers, councillors and residents attended Looe Library for the launch of the new Looe Library Wellbeing Hub.
The future pop in sessions include a free cuppa and the chance to meet other residents and agencies that can offer a range of help and advice.
Cllr Edwina Hannaford, Mayor of Looe, welcomed attendees who introduced what they could offer and what they needed.
Cllr Hannaford said: “Looe Town Council are delighted to welcome so many agencies to help Looe residents. There are so many people struggling just trying to make ends meet with the energy and cost of living crisis which is really biting now and unfortunately I fear there is worse to come.
“As a council we have prioritised helping the community to weather this storm.”
Laura Chapman from Volunteer Cornwall added: “We are so pleased to work with Looe Town Council, Age UK Cornwall and Isles of Scilly and the library team to run a wellbeing hub in Looe.
“Volunteer Cornwall and partner organisations have been setting up Wellbeing Hubs across the county so that people can access help, information and advice where they live.
“All too often we expect people to find help online, call a number or travel to a central office. These ways of providing services have their place, but through the hubs people can meet others, make friends and build support networks where they live. The social connections are so important.”
Some fantastic organisations were welcomed at the launch of the Wellbeing Hub in Looe and each provided information about what they could offer.
These included: Pluss, South West Water, Community Energy Plus, Cornwall Neighbourhoods for Change, The School for Social Entrepreneurs and the Social Prescriber for Old Bridge Surgery.
The Looe Wellbeing Hub is held upstairs at Looe Library (also accessible via a lift) from 10am-12noon, and runs every Thursday.
The Wellbeing Hub is supported by Looe Town Council Library and Community Hub, Volunteer Cornwall and Age UK Cornwall & Isles of Scilly.
The Hub is free and is a great opportunity to access information about groups, services and support that can help you and your loved ones stay healthy and well.
To find out more or to get involved with the Looe Wellbeing Hub, contact Jayne Roycroft on [email protected] or 07968 706112.
