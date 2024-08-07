TRAFFIC in and out of Newquay is reportedly heavily affected by traffic owing to the Boardmasters Festival.
The latest update states: “Severe delays due to Boardmasters Festival with road closures until about 4 pm on Monday, August 12 on Roads between Trebelsue Farm Watergate Bay, through Porth and Fristral Beach.
“Congestion to St Columb and Quintrell Downs along the A392. Also busy along the A3059 between Newquay and Trekenning, very slow outside of Treloy Golf Club.
“Additionally, there is slow traffic on A3058 Henver Road between Bonython Road / Lusty Glaze Road and A3059 Rialton Road. Travel time is ten minutes.”
