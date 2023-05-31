With half term upon us and the cold nights of winter replaced by (mostly) the sunshine as spring approaches summer, holiday season is once again upon us in Cornwall.
Along with people visiting Cornwall for their weekly break, comes the traditional scenes of roadworks, traffic jams and issues on our roads.
On top of that, there are more railway strikes, with services to and from Cornwall severely disrupted for today, May 31.
We'll have all the latest updates on what's happening on Cornwall's roads, rail and sea in our traffic and travel blog, which you can see below.