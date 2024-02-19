PA23/03130: A RETROSPECTIVE planning application for the sub-division of an existing two-bedroomed flat to create two one-bedroomed flats and all associated works for a property in Bodmin has been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
Jason Gregg applied to the local authority for permission to undertake the works at their property at 40A Fore Street, Bodmin. They sought to change the property, formerly a four-bedroomed property that had been divided into two numbered two-bedroomed units, and were now seeking to further sub-divide one of the two-bedroomed flats into two one-bedroomed dwellings.
However, the application, despite the support of Bodmin Town Council, who said: “Bodmin Town Council support the application for retrospective permission”, was refused amid concerns about the level of phosphates in the River Camel.
A planning officer said: “It is considered that the proposal does not amount to sustainable development and conflicts with the development plan policies when read as a whole and is therefore recommended for refusal.”
In refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning officers told the applicant: “The application site is within the hydrological catchment of the River Camel which is designated as a Special Area of Conservation under the Habitat Regulations 2017.
“The designated site is considered to be in unfavourable condition due to high levels of phosphates. Insufficient details of the site’s impact upon phosphate levels to the River Camel Special Area of Conservation have been submitted to demonstrate that this proposal would not result in an increase in phosphate levels.
“Given the failure of the proposal to provide sufficient details, and until demonstrated otherwise, the precautionary principle must prevail in favour of nature conservation. The development is contrary to the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017, para 186 (a) of the NPPF which states that planning permission should be refused if significant harm to biodiversity cannot be avoided, or as a last resort, compensated for and policies 1, 22 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”