“Given the failure of the proposal to provide sufficient details, and until demonstrated otherwise, the precautionary principle must prevail in favour of nature conservation. The development is contrary to the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017, para 186 (a) of the NPPF which states that planning permission should be refused if significant harm to biodiversity cannot be avoided, or as a last resort, compensated for and policies 1, 22 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”