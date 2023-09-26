“Bodmin Town Council currently conducts approximately 20-25 burials and interments per year. However, there is limited space within existing cemeteries in the area and the town is expected to grow considerably within the next decade, with approximately 3,000 houses expected to be built before 2030. The proposed cemetery would have a capacity of approximately 1,100 formal and natural spaces, which would allow for the increased population and burial/interment requirements over the next 50-60 years.”