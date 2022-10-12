Latest planning applications dealt with by council
UP TO two detached homes could be built on the garden at Higher Woolston Farm, Quarry Road, Pensilva.
Pre-application advice has been sought for three options — the first is to convert the stables into one home; the second option proposes building a new detached house while the third option proposes two detached dwellings on part of the garden and a small part of the paddock.
n CORNWALL COUNCIL has asked for pre-application advice on plans to demolish Trebyan and Dean Denver on Dean Street, Liskeard and replace them with dormer bungalows. The properties have shared access.
n PLANNING has been applied for to build a four-bedroom home at Newham Park, Newham Lane, Lostwithiel.
n CHANGE of use has been applied for to convert a garage into a detached two-bedroom home at St Aubyns, Marine Drive, West Looe. The plan includes making external alterations.
n PLANS to convert two redundant agricultural barns at Burrell Lodge, Longlands into a home and a studio have been resubmitted following refusal on the grounds that the barns were not considered to be redundant or historic.
But the applicants have challenged this saying the barn has been disused for two years and ‘not only has the LPA provided no basis for this assessment but the planning case officer did not visit the site to make such a contention’. The design and access statement went on to say that barns do not need to be historic to justify consent and pointed out the main barn is modern and of substantial construction in good condition.
n BODMIN Community College has been told that it can construct a single storey six classroom teaching block together with a two storey extension to the existing dining area. It has also been given to construct 21 replacement parking spaces.
n TWENTY ground mounted solar panels are planned for a field adjoining Pheasants Cry at Botus Fleming. The applicants say the site is not visible from the road, public right of way or property. The area underneath the array will be maintained as a border habitat to continue encouraging insects and small animals.
n A HOLIDAY home in a treehouse at Downs Wood, Morval was created without planning permission. Now the Morval Estate has applied for retrospective planning for the treehouse which is used for tourist accommodation. The one-bedroom 25 metre structure has larch cladding, felt tiles and double glazed windows.
n NEW PLANS to demolish a semi-detached bungalow and replace it with a detached dormer bungalow at Bronsley, Bodinnick Road, St Tudy need to be reconsidered according to pre-application advice. Development Officer Fionna Catlin said: ‘While a replacement dwelling is supported in principle in this location the proposals, as they stand, are still unlikely to be supported at officer level due to the unreasonable impact on neighbouring residential amenity. Further consideration should also be given to the form of the proposed street facing dormer and the materials palette to ensure the replacement dwelling maintains the character of the area.’
n COODES Solicitors have been told that there are unlikely to be any planning objections to them changing the use of their office at Tredean House, 15 Dean Street, Liskeard into a residential property according to pre-application advice.
n IF A double garage is to gain planning permission to be converted into a small dormer bungalow at Dun-Romin, Nanstallon the applicants will have to demonstrate appropriate levels of accommodation and amenity could be provided for both the existing and proposed dwellings on the site according to pre-application advice.
n IT IS unlikely that planning permission would be granted to convert a stone barn into a home on land north of South View, Albaston near Gunnislake. Giving pre-application advice Principal Development Officer, George Shirley said: ‘I am yet to be convinced the building is in a convertible condition - the extent of the engineering works likely required would be substantial… Furthermore, the small size of the barn does not lend itself to conversion, with extensions to the scale of the structure would likely be necessary. At this stage, I am therefore unable to offer any support.’
n A HOUSE with a detached garage/workshop can be built at Derowen, on land east of Lower Killigorrick Farm, St Keyne.
n A BARN can be converted into a home on Trevelyan Road at Penpol near Lostwithiel.
n THREE PAIRS of semi-detached homes can be built on land adjacent to Trerose Coombe, Treliddon Lane, Downderry.
n A HOUSING scheme at the former Roselyon School in St Blazey can go ahead despite local objections. There were concerns about increased traffic, the loss of a right of way and that the original application for eight luxury houses had increased to 22 three, four and five bedroomed houses overburdening the main sewage system when flooding was an issue in the area.
