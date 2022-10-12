Latest planning applications dealt with by council

n IT IS unlikely that planning permission would be granted to convert a stone barn into a home on land north of South View, Albaston near Gunnislake. Giving pre-application advice Principal Development Officer, George Shirley said: ‘I am yet to be convinced the building is in a convertible condition - the extent of the engineering works likely required would be substantial… Furthermore, the small size of the barn does not lend itself to conversion, with extensions to the scale of the structure would likely be necessary. At this stage, I am therefore unable to offer any support.’