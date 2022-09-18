Latest planning applications dealt with by council
LISKEARD LOOE RFC has some good news. The go-ahead has been given for them to build a new stand – the current Lux Parc stand is past repair and the all-weather replacement will improve this popular community facility.
n DISABLED people who shop and use facilities in Liskeard town centre are to benefit from an additional seven accessible parking spaces in the Market Square redesign. The site is on the former cattle market and associated car park, in particular the area south of Rosedean doctors’ surgery. At the moment there are 27 car parking spaces on the Dean Street site which were due to be lost with the new development. But developers applied to reinstate seven of these, on a four year temporary basis, for use by blue badge holders and planners have agreed this.
n THE ROUTE 38 restaurant on the A38 at Trerulefoot has applied for planning permission for internal and external alterations including a single storey extension to enlarge the restaurant.
n TWO PROPERTIES in Downderry are hoping to get their own private access down to the beach.
Proposals submitted to planners are for a shared access stair from Dar Gwenen and Oak Bee to the beach via the recently approved sea defence wall with additional shorter stairs leading to the beach below. The proposed stair would have a spiral design with a bridge at the top to access the stair from the gardens.
n PLANNING has been applied for to demolish the Trelowen chalet on Tregonhawke Cliff, Military Road, Torpoint and replace it with a sustainable and energy efficient new chalet.
Trelowen sits in a row of chalets below a steep grassy slope. The application says it is poorly constructed with little insulation and low energy performance and the cost of refurbishing it to meet the standards the owners are aspiring to would be ‘cost prohibitive’ hence the application for a new build.
The first chalets were constructed on the cliffs in the early 1930s for fishermen to store their equipment and stay in at the weekend. This predated planning controls resulting in an eclectic collection of around 350 chalets on the cliff. Planning restrictions prevent the construction of any more, but the existing chalets are gradually being upgraded or replaced and are largely timber clad.
n THREE HOLIDAY lodges are now planned on the former Notter Animal Park at Notter Bridge adjacent to the village pub. Original proposals were to redevelop a cottage on the site but planning officers had concerns about this and it was agreed that an application involving holiday cabins would be more viable.
n THE LATEST plans for four new homes on land northeast of Mount Folly in Bodmin are likely to gain planners’ support according to pre-application advice. The scheme relates to the redesign of properties which had already been given planning permission for the land at the rear of Barclays Bank.
