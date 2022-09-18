n DISABLED people who shop and use facilities in Liskeard town centre are to benefit from an additional seven accessible parking spaces in the Market Square redesign. The site is on the former cattle market and associated car park, in particular the area south of Rosedean doctors’ surgery. At the moment there are 27 car parking spaces on the Dean Street site which were due to be lost with the new development. But developers applied to reinstate seven of these, on a four year temporary basis, for use by blue badge holders and planners have agreed this.