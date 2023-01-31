PRIOR APPROVAL is not required for a single-storey rear extension to a property in Torpoint.
Mr Malcolm Brock had applied for prior approval of the extension to the property, at 35 Maker Road, Torpoint.
After no objections had been raised by owners or occupiers of adjoining premises during the prescribed period, Cornwall Council confirmed that prior approval of the local planning authority is not required.
AN APPLICATION to demolish an existing semi-detached bungalow with the erection of a detached dormer bungalow has been withdrawn. Mrs Jane Sleep had applied for the permission at the property on Bodinnick Road in St Tudy. The application had received two objections – one from a resident and one from St Tudy Parish Council.
Mrs Deborah Fulcher had raised concerns that the application photograph did not show that the proposed two storey development had an impact on and overlooked her lower level back garden. She further alleged that the application’s plans had shown a two storey house and not a dormer bungalow as the application stated.
St Tudy Parish Council further objected to the application on a number of grounds. These were the overdevelopment of the site, the overlooking of neighbours, particularly the property owned by Mrs Fulcher, a lack of site plan to understand distance from boundaries, the fact it was not a bungalow but a two storey house and lack of details on drainage and impact on the adjacent semi-detached property.
A SINGLE dwelling is set to be built on Fairview Park on Corporation Road in Bodmin.
Mr Jeff Jenner, of Blockworks Group Limited had applied for the erection of the single dwelling, with associated parking and landscaping at the location, which was given conditional approval by Cornwall Council. The condition of approval was that no building hereby permitted will be occupied until surface water drainage works have been implemented on the property.
The proposals were supported by Bodmin Town Council.
AN APPLICATION by Mr Matthew Aire to add single-storey front and rear extensions with a partial garage conversion for a property on Ashburgh Parc in Latchbrook has been given planning permission by Cornwall Council.