Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court

The following reports are from the latest cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court for those with no insurance:

CHRISTOPHER GREENWOOD, 51, of Kay Crescent, Bodmin had the case proved he had no insurance for a Ford he was driving in Bodmin on Boxing Day. He will be sentenced on 7 September when magistrates are considering a disqualification.

KAREN RIDLEY, 52 of Morval, Looe pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover at Nomansland, Widegates without insurance last October. Her case was adjourned until 7 September when magistrates will consider a disqualification.