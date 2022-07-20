Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court
NO INSURANCE
Subscribe newsletter
The following reports are from the latest cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court for those with no insurance:
CHRISTOPHER GREENWOOD, 51, of Kay Crescent, Bodmin had the case proved he had no insurance for a Ford he was driving in Bodmin on Boxing Day. He will be sentenced on 7 September when magistrates are considering a disqualification.
KAREN RIDLEY, 52 of Morval, Looe pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover at Nomansland, Widegates without insurance last October. Her case was adjourned until 7 September when magistrates will consider a disqualification.
JEREMY GLOVER, 38, of Penvorder Lane, St Breward pleaded guilty to having no insurance for a car he was driving in Camborne in December. Sentence was adjourned until 5 October when magistrates will consider disqualification.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |