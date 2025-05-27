A GARDEN club has donated £2,000 to their local ‘in Bloom’ team to help fund a replacement vehicle essential for the group’s ongoing work around the town.
The cheque was officially handed over by Looe Garden Club co-chairs Susan Barnes and Sandie Christiansen to Susan Rowe, chair of Looe in Bloom, and treasurer Karen Glover.
The presentation took place by the Hannafore Rose Beds, a spot previously supported by the Garden Club.
“We’re delighted to contribute towards a new vehicle and support the fantastic work of Looe in Bloom,” said the Garden Club.
Looe in Bloom expressed thanks, saying the donation would go a long way toward replacing a recently retired vehicle.
“We rely on fundraising and grants to keep our vehicles running. This support really makes a difference,” said the team.