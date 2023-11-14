Whether it’s a last-minute effort to get the shopping done, or an afterwork social activity to soak up the vibe and maybe grab a festive hot chocolate, here are six places in Cornwall where late-night Christmas shopping will be in full swing. Extended shopping hours will ensure that Christmas shopping is available to everyone.
Truro is Cornwall’s most popular place for a spot of late-night shopping, with its long High Street and Christmas market in Lemon Quay to get you in the festive mood.
The late night shopping starts on November 29th until 9pm, and will continue every Wednesday leading up to Christmas. There will be a park and ride operating in the city until 10pm.
The Christmas Market hosted by Truro Farmers Market will be on Lemon Quay until December 24th. The opening hours are 9am to 5pm every day except Wednesdays (9am to 9pm), and Sundays (10am to 6pm).
Penzance’s shopping will be open late every Thursday in December until Christmas.
St Austell’s shopping will be open late every Tuesday in December until Christmas Day. There is free parking included at White River Place & Priory Car Parks after 4pm - ideal when needed to save those extra pennies for shopping.
St Ives shopping will be on Saturday December 2nd. Free parking in The Stennack Car Park (behind the laundrette).
Wadebridge has late night shopping on both December 15th and 16th. There will be free parking in the Co-Op car park from 4pm.
Lastly Falmouth opens its beautiful high street full of handmade stores and Cornish classics until 8pm on November 30th and December 21st.