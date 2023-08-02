The Latchley, Chilsworthy, and Cox Park Show, on July 29, was a resounding success, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the local community as the weather held for a wonderful Saturday afternoon.
The showground was bustling with a variety of attractions, including circus skills performances and a Tae Kwon-Do display that left the crowd in awe. Visitors also enjoyed cheering on their favourite four-legged friends during the captivating horse and dog shows — including the ever popular pony dress-up competition which this year featured minions, dalmatians, and a pony cowboy.
Local business trade stands and food and drink stalls added to the enjoyment, offering unique products to visitors of all ages. Families cheered on their little ones during exciting children’s races, thoughtfully organised by Delaware Pre-School. In between this excitement, attendees revelled in the live music from the talented Stone River Band.
Inside the marquee, the air was filled with the sweet scent of floral displays, amazing crafts and mouthwatering produce exhibits. From artistic creations to tasty treats, the marquee showcased the incredible talent and dedication of the community. Marmalade cakes, miniature gardens, vegetables of all shapes and sizes, floating flower displays, and many more were among 700 entries on display, whilst the sought after title of ‘Best Exhibit in Show’ went to a wonderful coronation inspired display from the Harrowbarrow WI.
A Latchley, Chilsworthy, and Cox Park Show spokesperson said: “We extend heartfelt gratitude to our volunteers, exhibitors, performers, and committee for making this day extraordinary. Together, we celebrated our community’s rich history and enjoyed a day of fun and entertainment.”