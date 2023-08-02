Inside the marquee, the air was filled with the sweet scent of floral displays, amazing crafts and mouthwatering produce exhibits. From artistic creations to tasty treats, the marquee showcased the incredible talent and dedication of the community. Marmalade cakes, miniature gardens, vegetables of all shapes and sizes, floating flower displays, and many more were among 700 entries on display, whilst the sought after title of ‘Best Exhibit in Show’ went to a wonderful coronation inspired display from the Harrowbarrow WI.